Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus; staying away from her daughters & Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina Banerjee, who returned from an international to Sri Lanka, has been detected with influenza B. The actress is currently staying away from her daughters and husband Gurmeet Choudhary.

Published on: March 01, 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/DEBINA BONNERJEE Debina Bonnerjee and family

Popular TV actress and mother of two, Debina Bonnerjee, who recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka where she went with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, has been detected with influenza B. The actress is currently staying away from her family members. Debina’s daughters Lianna and Divisha are not infected. Her spokesperson said that she had been taking precautions already and is on her way to recovery. Revealing about the tests, they added, Debina had cold but when she couldn't get any better, she got tested and was diagnosed with the influenza B virus. 

Her spokesperson issued a statement about the actress’ health and shared, "I would like to say that she is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well. Debina is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger." The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share that she got detected with influenza B.

Gurmeet and Debina are one of the most popular couples in the television industry. The pair tied the knot in 2011. After 11 years of marriage, they embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lianna. After that, the pair got blessed with their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary, in November 2022. They made their first international trip with their daughters. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and their wedding anniversary in Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the actress opened up about her second pregnancy in a video on her YouTube channel, "Debina Decodes." She revealed that she was feeling a little ill, roughly a month after Lianna was born. She recalled the initial reaction she had when the pregnancy test showed a positive result, saying she experienced a major emotional outburst since she was both shocked and overjoyed at the same time, and she was clueless about what to do next.

