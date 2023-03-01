Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty shares FIRST update on Paresh Rawal-Akshay Kumar's film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hera Pheri 3 update

Hera Pheri 3: Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the third part of 'Hera Pheri' franchise is finally happening and he is looking forward to work on the film with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The actor, who played Shyam in the earlier two movies, shared the news on LinkedIn.

Suniel Shetty wrote, "So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Paresh Rawal and Akki (Akshay Kumar). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it's a relief to finally have an answer to this question." Adding, "In the film, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be seen reprising their popular characters, Raju, Shyam and Baburao, respectively."

Shetty starred alongside Rawal and Kumar in the original "Hera Pheri", which released in 2000 and went on to achieve the status of a cult comedy. It was followed by a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" (2006), with Shetty reprising his role of Shyam, Rawal returning as Babu Bhaiya and Kumar as Raju.

The third part has been in the works for quite some time. Last year, Akshay had announced that he dropped out of the threequel over creative differences.

In his post on LinkedIn, Shetty also talked about the process of financing a film, its production, distribution and how the team makes money. He explained in detail the various revenue models such as box office, digital and satellite rights.

Earlier, some pictures from the sets featuring Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal were all over social media. In the viral photo, the Khiladi actor can be seen in the famous floral shirt and red pants, similar to his look in ‘Phir Hera Pheri’. According to social media reports the photo was taken during the shoot of the announcement video of the third part. Some time back, there were reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in the film due to the latter’s differences with producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

According to the reports, earlier Akshay has stepped away from the franchise due to no clarity in the script. After this news, Paresh took to Twitter and confirmed that Kartik is a new addition to the cast. A fan on Twitter asked a question by tagging Paresh Rawal, "@Sir PareshRawal sir, is it true that Kartik Aaryan is doing Hera Pheri 3??" To which, Paresh tweeted, "Yes it is true."

