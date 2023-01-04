Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee reveal second daughter’s name: 'Chief of all goddess…'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GURMEET CHOUDHARY Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed their second child, a daughter in November last year, recently shared a super adorable post. The couple revealed that they have named their daughter Divisha. Taking to Instagram, Gurmeet and Debina dropped the picture with the announcement, wherein, the couple with their second baby girl was seen sitting near the beach. They held up their baby and on the giant wheel her name was written "Divisha".

Sharing the picture, "Our Magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga." See the post shared by Debina and Gurmeet here:

On November 11 the couple welcomed their second child, a baby girl eight months after their first daughter Lianna was born in April. Debina, who is enjoying her motherhood, had earlier taken to her Instagram handle and dropped a cute picture with her newborn. She also dedicated a poem to her. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Debina quoted a poem from writer Emma Robinson. It read, "To my second child, you're not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I'm a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I've found. Since you came, there's a new dimension. Two children now want my attention."

"I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your 'firsts' will all be 'lasts' for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, but the last child I will have is you. You're the last lullaby I'll ever sing. And 'lasts' are a special kind of thing." she added.

ALSO READ: Debina Bonnerjee shares FIRST photo of her second daughter, pens heartwarming note

Announcing the arrival of their second daughter, Gurmeet shared, "Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love." For the unversed, Debina and Gurmeet, who starred together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, tied the knot a day on February 15, 2011.

Latest Entertainment News