Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcome baby girl: 'We appreciate some privacy...'

Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary welcome baby girl

TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second baby girl on Friday. The happy couple announced the same with an adorable post on Instagram that read, "It's a Girl". Debina welcomed the second baby just seven months after her first delivery. She revealed that their daughter is premature and the couple would appreciate some privacy at this time.

The post read, "Welcome our baby girl into the world.

As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love"

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary had announced the birth of their first daughter Lianna in April 2022. Just fouth months after that, they announced their second pregnancy with an adorable photo. Lately, Debina had been sharing many pics from her pregnancy photoshoot.

While Debina and Gurmeet became a target of trolls for announcing the second pregnancy so soon after the first, they were unfazed. The couple said, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that..this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

Talking about her second pregnancy, Debina in her podcast said, "I felt a bit awkward going to a medical store and buying a pregnancy kit because everyone knows I just had a baby. So I just ordered it online." She said that she experienced a major emotional outburst since she was both shocked and overjoyed at the same time, and she was clueless about what to do next.

Debina and Gurmeet got married in 2011 after dating for a while. The duo met on the set of their popular show Ramayan and fell in love.

