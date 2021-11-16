Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAGHAVJUYAL Dance Deewane 3: Raghav Juyal issues clarification video after 'rascist' monologue on North-Eastern contestant

Seems like reality show anchor Raghav Juyal has landed into trouble for his 'rascist' remarks for a 6-year-old Dance Deewane 3 contestant! Known for his no-filter and hilarious nature, Raghav during the course of the show used words like "momo", "chowmein" and "gibberish Chinese" for a North Eastern participant. This did not go down well with not just the fans but also the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who slammed him for his cringe-worthy performance. Not only this but the Netizens are also trolling Raghav for his insensitive remarks. This caught Raghav's attention who has now shared a clarification video on Instagram and said that the whole situation is affecting not just his but also his family's mental health.

Speaking about the viral clip, it shows Raghav introducing the contestant, Gunjan Sinha. He is seen talking in gibberish Chinese and using contentious monologue. In the video he shared on Instagram, Raghav Juyal said that the audience should understand te context of his interaction as a whole. He further says that he respects people from the North-East and has even stood up for them.

Raghav says, "It's unfair and not good for my mental health to see this short clip without the right context. When this contestant came to the show, she announced that she had a talent of speaking Chinese. My performance was based on that."

His video was captioned, "Clarifying the misunderstanding To all my NORTH EASTERN friends."

Speaking about Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, he condemned the act and tweeted, "It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally."

Not just Raghav but also the judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande and guest Remo D’Souza also received backlash for cheering on his jokes.