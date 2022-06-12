CID reunion pics see Daya, Abhijeet, Fredricks come together but fans miss ACP Pradyuman: 'Kuch gadbad hai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY.NAGRATH CID actors reunite for a get-together

CID fans were in for a surprise as pictures from the cast reunion surfaced on social media recently. Most of the actors from the long-running show came together and it was a nostalgia trip of sorts for the fans. However, the absence of Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman) and Narendra Gupta (Dr Salunkhe) did not go unnoticed. 'ID, which premiered in 1998 and went on to become one of India's longest-running television shows as it was aired for 20 years.

Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 promo: Amitabh Bachchan quips on 'GPS enabled currency notes'

CID cast reunion pics go viral

Dayanand Shetty (Inspector Daya), Aditya Srivastava (Inspector Abhijeet), Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks), actress Jhanvi Chadha (Sub Inspector Shreya), Hrishikesh Pandey (Inspector Abhimanyu) and Ajay Nagrath (Inspector Pankaj) are seen in the CID reunion pics that are viral among the fans. They are seen having a good laugh. Ajay shared these precious moments with the fans on Instagram and his post has accumulated more than 7000 likes since it has been posted.

Read: Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday with beau Karan Kundrra in Goa | PICS

Fans flood the comments section

One of the social media users wrote, "So great to see you all together (sic)," and another one said, "Ketny time baad sabko ek sath dekha bhuttt acha lagaa (sic)."

Is CID coming back with a new season?

The return of CID in an all-new avatar is long anticipated by the fans. The makers of CID had decided to re-telecast the show amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. There have also been several rumours that the cop drama may be revived with the same cast. Giving clarity on the same, Shivaji Satam told Hindustan Times back then, “Producers are talking to revive CID in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It’s still in the air.”