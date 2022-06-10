Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday with beau Karan Kundrra in Goa | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Highlights Tejasswi Prakash is celebrating her birthday today

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi started dating during their stint in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 winner and popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash turned a year wiser on June 10. Ahead of that, she jetted off to Goa with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The duo, one of the most adored telly couples, met inside Salman Khan hosted TV reality show BB15 and are inseparable since then. On actress' birthday, Karan showered love on Tejasswi and celebrated her birthday with the paparazzi in Goa. The Naagin actress also made a wish ahead of the cake-cutting ceremony.

Fondly called 'TejRan' by fans. Karan and Teja posed for the cameras. Take a look

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship

The two swooned fans with their chemistry on Bigg Boss 15. Ever since they acknowledged their relationship, fans have been waiting to hear wedding news from them. Recently, Kundrra opened up on his marriage plans with Tejasswi and shared that the latter is the one who is delaying their wedding as she is too busy. He also said that their parents often meet with each other.

During a media interview, Karan said that they don't hide anything and go with natural progression. "When it comes to marriage, 'Madam ke pass time kahan hai' (Madam Tejasswi has no time," Karan said, adding that Tejasswi keeps blaming him in her interviews for the delay and now he is doing the same.