Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's romantic dance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' at wedding shock fans | Watch Video

Amid an ugly separation from her estranged husband-actor Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa has shared a new video on her YouTube channel where the estranged couple recently traveled to Kolkata for a wedding. Charu, who is an avid social media user and often shares vlogs on her personal life. Now, the actress taped her journey as she traveled to Kolkata from Mumbai to attend Rajeev's relative's wedding. The video features Charu and Rajeev's daughter, Sushmita Sen and others from the family.

In her video, Charu gave a glimpse of Rajeev Sen's father, Subir Sen, playing with Ziana. As the video continues, it was also seen that Charu and Rajeev danced together as they entered the venue with the newly married couple. Later, Charu even did a solo dance performance on 'Jhalla wallah'. As she ended her dance, Rajeev took the stage and was later joined by Charu. What came as a shock was their romantic couple performance on 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'. Their performance was followed by Sushmita Sen's speech that the actress dedicated to the newly married couple and their family members. Take a look

Rajeev Sen also shared several family photos from a relative's sangeet ceremony. Taking to his Instagram handle, a picture that caught everyone's attention was where Rajeev, Charu Asopa, Sushmita Sen, and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl were posing together for a family picture. Rajeev's parents, Ziana and Sushmita's daughters Renee and Alisah, also featured in the post.

Earlier, Charu Asopa moved to a new house with their daughter Ziana after her alleged divorce with Rajeev, who accused the former of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. On the other hand, Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of physical abuse and adultery. She had accused Rajeev of cheating on her while she was pregnant. Following this, Charu left her marital home and relocated to a new space. However, it is not yet confirmed whether they have officially parted ways.

Meanwhile, speaking about impending divorce, Rajeev Sen said, "Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety."

For the unversed, Sen and Charu Asopa got married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter last year in November.

