Tenali Rama actor Amit Mistry dies of heart attack; Dilip Joshi, Shekhar Suman & others pay condolences

Image Source : TWITTER/ACTORAMITMISTRY Actor Amit Mistry dies of heart attack

Actor Amit Mistry, who was seen in shows like Tenali Rama and films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Bey Yaar, A Gentleman, passed away on Friday morning (April 23) due to heart attack. The actor was also seen in the Amazon Prime Videoogonal series Bandish Bandits.

The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to Twitter of offer condolences on the demise of actor Amit Mistry. The association's official Twitter handle paid tribute to the actor. It tweeted, "#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of #AmitMistry (Member since 2004)

Amit Mistry's death news has come as a shock to the industry. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Shekhar Suman, Karan Grover, Kubbra Sait and others took to social media to express their grief and pay condolences. Kubbra Sait tweeted, "You’ll be missed on earth @Actoramitmistry Condolences to the family." Ashwin Mushran said, "I've worked with #AmitMistry a couple of times and had the pleasure of seeing how brilliant he was on stage. He will be missed on stage and screen by all of us. Condolences to his family"

Dilip Joshi tweeted, "Absolutely shocking and unbelievable .. Amit Mistry departed to Heavenly abode............still can’t believe it."

Shekhar Suman: My co star in the series "Saath pheron ki here pheri"(2018) actor Amit Mistry died of a cardiac arrest this morning.Absolutely shocked to hear this news.A fairly young guy and a gifted actor.Will miss you buddy. Rip

Vir Das: I was ready to start shooting a show that Amit Mistry is an integral part of. His talent, his insight were a thing to behold. We've lost a truly wonderful artist today. Rest in Peace.

Amit Mistry was to be seen in the Bollywood film Bhoot Police., also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jaqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Fatima Sana Shaikh. His manager claimed that the actor was doing fine and had no health issues but after breakfast, he complained of pain in the chest and collapsed.

Meanwhile, music composer Shravan Rathod who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 breathed his last on Thursday.