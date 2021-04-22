Image Source : TWITTER/@BIGADIANPABITRA RIP Shravan Rathod: 8 songs of music maestro who revived melodies in early 90's

Music composer Shravan Rathod who was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 breathed his last on Thursday. The sad demise of Shravan came as a deep shock to the music industry. Shravan along with his partner Nadeem has been widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with Aashiqui, their superhit soundtrack of 1990.

They have given a series of musical successes through the nineties, including Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana, and Pardes.

Here's a list of Shravan's iconic songs that are always going to stay etched in our memories:

Yaara O Yaara Milna Hamara

Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi

Aapko Dekh Kar

Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi

Ghoonghat Ki Aad Se

Dil Lagane Ki Sazaa

Hum Yaar Hain Tumhare

Teri Adaao Pe Marata Hun