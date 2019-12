Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: High voltage drama unfolds as Salman thrashes inmates for their behaviour

In today's episode of Bigg Boss, a lot of drama will unfold. The viewers will get to witness many fights and clarifications from the contestant's side. Salman Khan will thrash them for their behaviour and call out Siddharth for dissing Rashami Desai. He will also call out Asim and Paras for using dirty language against each other. Mallika Sherawat will also make an appearance on the show.