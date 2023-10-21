Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Abhishek faces Salman's wrath | Here's all that happened

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Abhishek Kumar faces Salman in Bigg Boss 17

After a week of non-stop drama, fights and entertainment, today's contestants seemed to look worried as they had to interact with Salman Khan as it was the first “Weekend Ka Vaar ''episode. Abhishek Kumar had to face the wrath of Salman Khan and was told to calm down and not to fight for unnecessary things. Isha Malviya too had to face the brunt for being fake and being the reason behind Abhishek Kumar's unstable behaviour. Abhishek Kumar was warned to slow down his aggression and be calm and polite to others. The Udaariyaan actor was also advised to sort the matters in peaceful way, rather than aggression.

Salman Khan also said Isha Malviya to be clear about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar and not confuse him and others. Khanzaadi also got into a tiff with Abhishek Kumar and called him mentally ill. Not only this, she also got into an argument with Ankita Lokhande, as she put a question on her profession. For the unversed, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar took a dig at each other and after entering the show, netizens have been questioning the duo's equations and the bond looks fake and even planned.

Salman Khan returned back with yet another season of Bigg Boss. The actor described the contestants and mentioned it to them to use their dil, dimaag aur dum. The list of contestants includes Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal aka Babu Bhaiya, Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

