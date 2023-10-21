Video of Sushmita Sen performing Dhanuchi naach with daughter Renee goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen is not only loved for her acting skills but also for being a strong and independent woman. Sushmita Sen was seen seeking blessings at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with her family. She was seen visiting a puja pandal in the city with her parents, her daughter and a couple of other family members. Cities have been decked with pretty lights and the whole industry from Bollywood is seen celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja.

In the video, Sushmita Sen exuded elegance and glam in a pink saree and completed her look with glam makeup, earrings, bangles and pink lipstick. She tied her hair in a ponytail, as she proceeded to greet people around her. Her younger daughter accompanied her to the location wearing a simple lehenga-choli set. In another video, Sushmita Sen was also seen doing Dhunuchi naach, which is performed to thank Goddess Durga. This devotional dance is performed holding a dhunuchi, which contains the burning coconut husk with dhuno sprinkled on it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of Aarya on social media earlier this year. The filming for the new season of her Emmy-nominated thriller series wrapped up only recently, despite the actress suffering a heart attack earlier this year. Recently, Sushmita announced that the latest season of the series will premiere from November 3 onwards.

Sushmita Sen will be returning as Aarya Sareen in the new season and she will be joined by Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Shweta Pasricha, Viren Vazirani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Aarushi Bajaj, Bhupendra Jadawat and Vishwajeet Pradhan amongst others.

