Meryl Streep, Don Gummer have been separated secretly for more than six years: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Meryl Streep, Don Gummer

Hollywood veteran actress Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been secretly living separately for more than six years after their 45 years of marriage. According to several reports, a representative for the duo said "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart". For the unversed, Meryl Streep married Don Gummer six months after her boyfriend John Cazale's death due to lung cancer. They have four children, musician Henry Wolfe Gummer, actresses Mary Willa Mamie Gummer, Grace Jane Gummer and Louisa Jacobson Gummer.

In 1985, the family moved into a $1.8 million private estate in Connecticut and lived there until they bought a $3 million of mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles in 1990. They later moved to Connecticut. Streep is the godmother of Billie Lourd, daughter of fellow actress and close friend Carrie Fisher. Fisher wrote the screenplay for Streep's 1990 film Postcards from the Edge which is based on Fisher's book. Meryl Streep and Don Gummer made their last public appearance together at the 2018 Academy Awards, where Streep was nominated for Best Actress for her role in The Post.

Meryl Streep made her stage debut in 1975 Trelawny of the Wells and received a Tony Award nomination the following year. In 1977, she made her film debut in Julia. After several roles, she reclaimed her stardom in the following decades with roles in Adaptation, The Hours, The Devil Wears Prada, Doubt, Mamma Mia, Julie and Julia, It's Complicated, Into the Woods and Little Women among others.

Streep has been the recipient of many honorary awards. She was awarded the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2004, Gala Tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center in 2008, and Kennedy Center Honor in 2011 for her contribution to American culture, through performing arts. President Barack Obama awarded her the National Medal of Arts in 2010, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. In 2003, the French government made her a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters. She was awarded the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017.

Alsor read: Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming series Indian Police Force to premiere on THIS date

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri announces three-part film Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma inspired from Mahabharata

Latest Hollywood News