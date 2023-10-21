Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming series Indian Police Force to premiere on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian Police Force series: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi

On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day, streaming giant Amazon Prime Video announced the worldwide premiere date of Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated series Indian Police Force and it is a seven part series. Sidharth Malhotra who will be seen in this upcoming series took to social media to share the date along with a new poster. He wrote in the caption, "Location clear! Target locked! Force incoming! Reporting for #RohitShetty cop universe, armed and prepared to strike!...#IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, coming Jan 19th 2024 on @primevideoin".

As soon as it was announced, fans thronged the comment section to share their excitement. One user wrote, "Woohoo can't wait". Another wrote, "Finally...can't wait more". "Cop universe is getting bigger and how".

The series will mark filmmaker Rohit Shetty's digital debut. The series will star Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo among others. Indian Police Force is set to premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

Rohit Shetty's cop universe began with the Singham franchise in 2011. The third instalment of that series, Singham Again, has gone on the floors. It stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff. Besides Singham, the cop universe also features Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021). Akshay and Ranveer are likely to reprise their respective cop roles with their cameos in Singham Again. Deepika will be seen as the first female cop, Shakti Shetty, in the film. Singham Again is slated to release after Indian Police Force on August 15, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day.

Also read: Will Fawad Khan get back his shelved films after court lifts ban on Pak artists?

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri announces three-part film Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma inspired from Mahabharata

Latest Web Series News