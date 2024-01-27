Bigg Boss 17: Pooja Bhatt praises Mannara Chopra ahead of grand finale, says 'you are stronger than..'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM PROMO Pooja Bhatt will feature in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 in its final week got its top 5 finalists in Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, and Munawar Faruqui. The last elimination ahead of the finale took place a couple of days back where Vicky Jain got evicted due to less vote count.

Recently, several popular personalities like Kangana Ranaut, Badshah, among other were seen extending their support to their favourite housemate.

Now, in the latest promo shared by the show's makers, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt can be seen entering the BB House extending her support to Mannara.

In the video, she can be seen putting an imaginary crown over he head and saying, ''Real queens fix each others' crowns.''

The video also showcases how Pooja praises Mannara for her performance in the Torture Task and termed her 'champion'. She also mentioned how 'negativity' followed her after the task but she faced them all with 'grace'.

Watch the promo:

In the end, Pooja Bhatt gives a piece of special advice to Mannara when she says, ''Be yourself, don't worry ki log kya kahenge, log ka kaam hai kehna. Brace yourself, a tsunami of love combined with tsunami of hate, is coming your way. You can't have one without the other.''

''Mannara gets unwavering support from Pooja!,'' ColorsTV captioned the video.

Another promo of BB17 mentioning '100 days. 2,400 hours. Just 1 day to go' was shared on social media wherein several clips of all the housemates from the current season are seen together in collage.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will be a six-hour long event and will begin on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 6 pm. The winner will be announced by host Salman Khan at midnight.

