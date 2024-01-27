Bigg Boss 17: First look of UNIQUE trophy goes viral | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 17 will conclude on January 28, 2024.

Bigg Boss 17, the popular television reality show, is on the verge of concluding. The grand finale of the current season will take place on January 28, 2024. After the announcement of the top 5 finalists, fans are super-excited to know the winner of BB17. Several reports claiming Munawar is leading the vote count are doing rounds on the internet. Now, the makers of the show shared a new promo of the upcoming finale wherein a glimpse of the coveted trophy can be seen.

Watch the promo:

About Prize Money

According to the report of Siasat.com, the prize money for the winner of Bigg Boss 17 is expected to be Rs 30 to Rs 40 lakh. Last year's winner, MC Sten took home the Bigg Boss 16 trophy along with prize money of Rs 31.8 lakh.

Finalists

After the final elimination of Vicky Jain ahead of the grand finale, fans of the show got their top 5 finalists. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashetty compete with each other to get a maximum number of votes from the audience. The winner will be announced at midnight on Sunday after a six-hour-long grand finale.

Voting lines are currently open for the winner of Bigg Boss 17. You can cast your vote for your favourite contestant by logging in to JioCinema.

More Deets About Grand Finale

This time the grand finale will be six-hours long and will commence on Sunday at 6 pm and will conclude at midnight. The grand finale will feature several performances from the evicted contestants and is expected to be full of entertaining segments.

