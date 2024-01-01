Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan RETURNS, Munawar-Anurag lash out at each other | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ayesha Khan is back in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Ayesha Khan is hogging headlines ever since she entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. The social media influencer was earlier dating Munawar Faruqui and accused the comedian of double-dating. The former couple was seen arguing over their relationship troubles in the last week.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan schooled both Ayesha and Faruqui for insulting each other on national television. Speaking during the episode, Khan revealed that Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi was approached for the reality show before the makers offered it to Ayesha. The superstar further slammed Ayesha and said she never came in the hour for Faruqui but for fame. Replying to him, Ayesha said she wanted an apology from the comedian and decided to enter the show. Following the episode, Ayesha had an emotional breakdown and she fainted.

The new promo of Bigg Boss 17 revealed that she is back in the reality show. The clip starts with Mannara Chopra greeting her and further hugging her. She goes on to meet the inmates when Ankita Lokhande asks her to meet Munawar Faruqui, however, she ignores him.

As the video progresses, one can see Ayesha refusing to eat khichdi cooked by the comedian. Further, she is seen having a conversation with Anurag Dobhal, which further triggers a clash between the comedian and the YouTuber.

Watch the clip here:

Soon after the clip came out, Bigg Boss 17 fans reacted to it and hailed Ankita Lokhande for taking a stand for Faruqui. One user wrote, "I think Anikita has genuine bond with munawar & that so called munawar real friend naagin was listening silently when joker was complaining." Another user wrote, "Time again #AnkitaLokhande ji has shown that she is a real person and friend

But I believe Munna doesn't deserve her friendship."

