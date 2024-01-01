Koffee With Karan 8: Did Janhvi Kapoor just CONFIRM dating Shikhar Pahariya?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor will appear on KWK 8 with Khushi Kapoor

After Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan, the sister duo—Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor will spill some tea on Koffee With Karan season 8. On Monday, Karan Johar took to his Gram and dropped the teaser of the latest episode of KWK 8. From relationship status to family bond, Johar will get the sisters to reveal some juicy information about their personal lives.

The teaser opens with the filmmaker welcoming both Janhvi and Khushi. What grabbed eyeballs is the Mili actor almost confessing about dating Shikhar Pahariya. During the rapid-fire round, Johar asks Janhvi about the top 3 people on her speed dial list. The actor replies, "Papa, Khushu, and Shikhu."

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, "We are starting off the new year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo - Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, together on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!"

For those late to the story, Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. From Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash to a spiritual trip to Tirumala temple, the duo has been spotted together several times. They also keep commenting on each other's photos on social media.

On the other hand, Karan Johar also interrogates Khushi Kapoor's love life. He expresses his curiosity about her dating Vedang Raina. The duo recently made their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. When Johar asks the actor if she is dating Raina, she says, "You know there is a line in Om Shanti Om! Om and I are just friends."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. She last appeared in Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan.

