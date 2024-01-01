CONFIRMED! Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to release during THIS festival

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's first collaboration

On the first day of 2024, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff treated their fans by sharing updates about their highly-anticipated film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the new motion picture shared by the stars, they can be seen jet skiing. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will hit the silver screen during Eid 2024.

In the new motion poster, Tiger Shroff can be seen flaunting his chiseled body, while Akshay Kumar sported a mustache look and wore a camouflaged ensemble. Sharing the update, the actors wrote, "Aapka naya saal Bada bane, chhoti chhoti khushiyon se. Happy New Year, from #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan. Don’t forget to block #Eid2024 to meet us in theatres. Let’s rock 2024!"

Take a look here:

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the pan-India film will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F. The action-drama has been bankrolled by Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Ali Abbas Zafar, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Sarwar Mohammed.

Reports said the film was set to release on December 22, 2023, in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, however, it got postponed. The film's teaser is said to drop during Republic Day. A few reports also stated that Akshay Kumar got injured while shooting a bike chase sequence in the UK.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's films of late, the actor was last seen with Parineeti Chopra in Mission Raniganj. The film received rave reviews and performed well at the box office. He also witnessed a blockbuster hit with OMG 2 opposite Pankaj Tripathi. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff last shared screen space with Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan in Ganpath.

Also Read: Salaar box Office report: Prabhas' starrer grosses THIS much on day 10

Latest Bollywood News