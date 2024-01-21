Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan evicted from show following a gruelling task

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayesha Khan

Bigg Boss 17 is getting intense with each day, as finale is nearing. With the latest update, wildacard contestant Ayesha Khan has been evicted from the house. She was eliminated after receiving very few votes from the audience. Ayesha Khan was nominated along with Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya. In the clip, Bigg Boss calls the nominated contestants on the stage and announces Ayesha Khan's exit.

Before leaving she shook hands with Munawar. The elimination comes after the house was divided into two teams for the torture task and contestants were nominated for the week.

Recently, a video of Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande badmouthing her has gone viral on social media. A massive fight between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui inside the Bigg Boss house and all the contestants got involved in the fight. As soon as Mannara Chopra tried to protect her friend, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande fought back with her.

The grand finale episode will air on January 28, 2024, since no extension was given by the makers this season. The current housemates inside the BB House include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya.

