Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to accused getting arrested in deepfake video case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the police officials after the accused was arrested in the deepfake video case involving her. This comes after Rashmika's face was imposed on a video of British influencer Zara Patel. Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to thank the community for watching out for her.

In the post, she wrote, "Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @dcp_ifso. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys- if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!" she added.

Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video

A video featuring Rashmika Mandanna was doing rounds on social media. In the video, the Pushpa actor was seen entering an elevator. For the unversed, the video initially showed Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but then her face was replaced with the face of the actor using deepfake technology.

Meanwhile, on work front, Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen in film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay, the son of Balbir, a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father. Which in turn makes Ranvijay to take revenge for his father. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. With Animal's release, the film did great at the box office.

Also Read: Britsh Singer Zayn Malik makes a comeback to Paris Fashion Week after five years | WATCH

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan gorges on beetroot halwa, and protein brownies after Fighter song shoot | WATCH