Hrithik Roshan gorges on beetroot halwa, and protein brownies after Fighter song shoot | WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is one of the Bollywood celebrities who follows his fitness regime very strictly and never lets go one single day as well. For certain workouts, one needs to follow the proper diet as well. Recently, the makers of the film released the making of the Ishq Jaisa Kuch song from his upcoming film Fighter. The video is now going viral on social media. After the video was dropped, fans thronged the comment section to appreciate his fitness regime and the way he shows his determination for whatever work he is doing.

One user wrote, "At the age of 50, it's really hard to make 100% efforts, hard working just mind-blowing love you Hrithik, sir". Another user wrote, "Dedication for every second, is the reason for his amazing screen presence". "I loved seeing the efforts that Hrithik and Deepika made for the song. It is a very beautiful beach song with amazing music and chemistry between Deepika and Hrithik", wrote the third user.

The makers had recently released a trailer and set a buzz amongst the citizens for the intense aerial action sequences. In the film, Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. While Anil Kapoor plays the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Talat Aziz and Aamir Naik among others. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024

