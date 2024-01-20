Britsh Singer Zayn Malik makes a comeback to Paris Fashion Week after five years | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik is back in the spotlight. The singer recently made his first public appearance within 5 years at the Paris Fashion Week. He attended the fall/winter 2024-2024 fashion show and he was seen sitting beside the musician Pharrell Williams, CEO of Christian Dior Sidney Toledano and singer Rita Ora. The video of Zayn Malik at the Paris Fashion Week is now going viral on social media.

Fans too were in surprise and were happy to see him back at a public event. One user wrote, "Zayn is always handsome but it depends on his mood and now he is in the mood I think now he is coming active everywhere". Another user wrote, "2024 is my best year, I would say Zayn". "My boy Zayn", wrote the third user. In the video, Zayn Malik was seen sporting a tucked button-down into his slacks while leaving the collar partially open to show off his heavily tattoed neck. He completed his look by styling his long, highlighted hair in a slick back.

Zayn Malik recently collaborated with the Karachi-based pop band Aur for the song Tu Hai Kahan. The romantic melody caught on with the netizens and loved the soulful voice. For the unversed, Zayn Malik is a half-Pakistani.

The singer was a former member of the popular band One Direction. He has sung solo songs which turned out to be chartbusters. The tracks include Dusk Till Dawn, What Makes You Beautiful, I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Night Changes and Steal My Girl among others.

