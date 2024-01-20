'My imaginations today came alive..': Kangana Ranaut on first look of Ram Lalla idol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut praised Lord Ram's idol.

Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of Ram Lalla in the Stories section expressing her views on the first look of the much-awaited idol of Lord Ram. In her post, she said that the idol has turned out to be exactly the same as she had imagined about Lord Ram as a young boy. She also praised the sculptor Arun Yogiraj for the 'beautiful' Ram Lalla idol.

Check out her instagram Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram Stories on Ram Lalla idol.

Sharing the first picture, the Tejas actress wrote, ''I always thought lord Rama looked like this as a young boy and my imagination today came alive with this murti.''

In another Stories, she wrote, ''Kitne sundar aur mann ko moh lene wali ye pratima hai, kitna pressure hoga @arun_yogiraj ji pe aur swayam parmeshvar ko hi patthar mein tham lena. Kya kahein, yeh bhi Ram ki hi kripa hai. @arun_yogiraj ji Shri Ram ne aapko swayam darshan diya hain, aap dhanya hai."

Also Read: 'Orry ka bhai sorry': Netizens react to Orry's unseen pictures with his doppelgangers

For the unversed, Kangana is invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya. Several other celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, and Rajinikanth, among many others are invited to the iconic event.

Kangana Ranaut on professional front

She was last seen in Tejas, directed by Sarvesh Mewara. She is currently busy with her directorial project Emergency wherein she will play the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and late actor Satish Kaushik. It was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens in November 2023 but was postponed.

Also Read: Kiara Advani gives a shoutout to husband Sidharth Malhotra, 'binge watches' episodes of Indian Police Force