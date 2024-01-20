'Orry ka bhai sorry': Netizens react to Orry's unseen pictures with his doppelgangers

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Orry recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 8.

Internet sensation and Bollywood celeb's BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been one of the most talked about person in recent times. He has been making headlines ever since his pictures of posing with prominent actors in Hindi cinema circulated online. From Ananya Panday to Deepika Padukone, his Instagram feed is full of pictures with B-town celebrities and other popular personalities. Now, not only Orry but pictures of his look-alikes posing with him are doing rounds on the internet. Recently, paparazzo Varinder T Chawla shared a post on Instagram featuring Orry posing for clicks with his doppelgangers. In the caption, he called the pictures 'double trouble and wrote, ''#Orry poses with his doppelganger, causing heads to turn and jaws to drop. Can you spot the real Orry?''

Another paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a post on Instagram featuring Orry posing with Radhika Merchant and his look alike.

Netizens reaction to viral pictures

Soon after these pictures went viral on the internet, social media users were quick enough to express their views on them. One user wrote, ''Orry ka bhai sorry.'' Another one wrote, ''Ek kam thha ky jo dusra milgya.'' A third user commented, ''2 ppl! The throne of irritation has been handed over from Rakhi Sawant to Orry and urfi. Painful to see such ppl.''

Meanwhile, Orry recently appeared on the season finale episode of popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan 8. He came to the show with a few influencers and content creators including Tanmay Bhat, and Kusha Kapila, among others.

On the show, he talked about several things and one of them was when he revealed that he was once rejected by Kajol when he tried to click a picture with her.

