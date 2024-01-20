Kiara Advani gives a shoutout to husband Sidharth Malhotra, 'binge watches' episodes of Indian Police Force

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth malhotra's Indian Police Force is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have never shied away from showcasing their love for each other openly. Recently, Kiara again proved that she is always behind her husband as she gave a shoutout to Sidharth for his OTT debut series, Indian Police Force. Taking to Instagram, Kiara shared a snapshot in the Stories section wherein she is seen watching the series at home. Along with the post, she wrote, ''Binge watch time,'' and tagged the team of the Indian Police Force including Sidharth, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, and Rohit Shetty.

Check out the screenshot of Kiara's Stories:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kiara's latest Instagram Stories

About the series

India Police Force marks filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Sidharth Malhotra's digital debut. The series also stars Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Isha Talwar, and Lalit Parimoo among others. The action thriller series is produced by Rohit under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment.

The seven-episode series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 19, 2024.

Series' review

India TV journalist Sakshi Verma in her review for Indian Police Force wrote, ''There are several cop-based OTT series like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Pataal Lok, and when you compare Indian Police Force with them, you might feel that Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra's OTT debuts could have been more grander. But you'll surely have a good time while watching the series. Overall, the Indian Police Force is a good one-time watch. And this 7-episode-based web show is also setting a perfect base for its second season. The series is now out on Amazon Prime Videos.''

She gave 3 out of 5 stars.

