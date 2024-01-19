SRK's DDLJ, Chak De India, Dil To Pagal Hai to re-release in cinemas | Know why YRF chose only these 3 films

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB These SRK films are re-releasing in cinemas for three days.

'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan has over the years entertained the audience with his charm on the screen, his sense of humour, and without a shadow of a doubt his unmatchable acting skills. In a career spanning of over three decades, the actor has delivered several blockbusters and some of them became such cults that even Gen Z want to experience those flicks in theatres. Looking at such a craze for the actor Yash Raj Films (YRF) has decided to bring three films of SRK back to the big screens to celebrate the 'Nostalgia Film Festival', at an economical price and for a limited time. These films are Dil To Pagal Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Chak De India, which will be screened in select cinemas across India from January 19 to January 22.

So let us take a look at why only these three flicks are selected by YRF and what was special about these which made them evergreen Bollywood cults.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

One of the most successful films of Hindi cinema Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was directed by Yash Chopra. The film became a benchmark in Indian cinema, as it was the longest-running film in a theatre named Maratha Mandir for nearly 28 years. Also starring Kajol, and Amrish Puri, the musical romance went on to win 10 Filmfare Awards and a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Apart from the storyline, the main attraction of the film was its songs, and some of them are still played at Indian weddings.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Another musical romantic flick, directed by Yash Chopra stars Shah Rukh Khan along with two leading ladies of that time, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor. It also featured Akshay Kumar in an extended cameo. This was SRK and Yash Chopra's third collaboration after Darr (1993) and DDLJ (1995). The film was earlier titled Maine To Mohabbat Kar Li and Tevar but the director ultimately settled for Dil To Pagal Hai. The film went on to bag 8 Filmfare Awards including Best Film and Best Actor.

Chak De India

The sports drama flick was released in 2007 and was helmed by Shimit Amin. It stars SRK in the lead role alongside a cast of 16 actresses, also including a few professional hockey players. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner. The film was based on the Indian women hockey team and its coach, however, the songs and inspiring story are apt for any sport in India. The title track is still one of the most loved inspirational and feel-good song and is played in every major sports event in India.