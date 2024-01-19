Shaitaan: Ajay Devgn unveils first look of supernatural thriller with R Madhavan | More deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The first look poster of Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan unveiled.

Ajay Devgn on Friday unveiled the poster of his upcoming film titled Shaitaan, which is a black magic horror movie, co-starring Jyotika.

Taking to social media, the actor dropped a glimpse of Shaitaan's poster, which features a series of red and black voodoo dolls, giving an eerie feeling. It is dubbed to be the most gripping supernatural film of the year.

Voodoo doll is typically used in various forms in the magical traditions.

Sharing the poster along with the film's release date, Ajay Devgn wrote: “#Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

The film also stars R Madhavan in a prominent role. He also took to his Instagram handle and shared the similar first look poster and wrote, ''The reign of #Shaitaan is upon us. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.''

About the film

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the plot line of the film has been kept under wraps by the makers.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

It will be released in cinemas on March 8.

Other projects of Ajay Devgn and Madhavan

On the work front, Madhavan also has Sashikanth's cricket drama titled Test, Mithran Jawahar's directorial Adhirshtasaali, and GD Naidu biopic in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be seen in the third installment of Rohit Shetty's Singham series. The upcoming actioner is titled Singham Again and will release on August 15, 2024.

Apart from this, he recently announced the second edition of Raid and held a muhurat puja in Mumbai. The film will feature Riteish Deshmukh as antagonist.