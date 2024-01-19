Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Ayodhya: From Akshay Kumar to Jr NTR, celebrities invited for Ram Mandir ceremony | Full list

Ayodhya: From Akshay Kumar to Jr NTR, celebrities invited for Ram Mandir ceremony | Full list

For the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, several popular personilities from the film industry, sports fraternity, industrialists and politicians are invited as special guest. Know the complete list of film celebrities, who will be present at the event on January 22.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2024 14:32 IST
ram mandir celebrities
Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of film celebrities invited for Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Lord Ram's much-awaited grand temple, popularly known as Ram Mandir,  is all set to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024, with a consecration ceremony. Lord Ram's idol will be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after several rituals and traditions have been followed by the temple committee. The event will be a star-studded one as several popular names from the film industry, sports fraternity, industrialists and politicians will be present at the ceremony as special guests. Special arrangements have been made for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for over 1,000 guests, out of which 506 guests are state-declared guests. We have listed down the complete list of film celebrities, who are invited for the iconic consecration ceremony. 

Full list of celebrities invited for inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22:

 

Amitabh Bachchan

Anupam Kher
Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Randeep Hooda
Vindu Dara Singh
Anushka Sharma
Tiger Shroff
Jackie Shroff
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yash
Madhur Bhandarkar
Dhanush
Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Director)
Chiranjeevi
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene
Malini Awasthi (Singer)
Prabhas
Ajay Devgn
Akshay Kumar
Allu Arjun
Amjad Ali Khan (Sitar player)
Anup Jalota
Anuradha Paudwal
Arun Govil
Dipika Chikhlia
Gurdas Maan
Hema Malini
Ilaiyaraaja (Musician)
Jahnu Barua (Director)
Jr NTR
Kailash Kher
Kangana Ranaut
Kaushiki Chakraborty (musician)
Kumar Vishwas

Also Read: From Dhoni to Neeraj Chopra, sportspersons who are invited for January 22 event in Ayodhya | Know full list

Manju Borah (Director)
Manoj Muntashir
Mohanlal
Prasoon Joshi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Rajinikanth
SS Rajamouli
Shreya Ghoshal
Sunny Deol
Shankar Mahadevan

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is set to lead the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. However, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla began nearly a week before the main ceremony. The Ram Mandir will be open for general public from January 23.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News