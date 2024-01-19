Ayodhya: From Akshay Kumar to Jr NTR, celebrities invited for Ram Mandir ceremony | Full list

Lord Ram's much-awaited grand temple, popularly known as Ram Mandir, is all set to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024, with a consecration ceremony. Lord Ram's idol will be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after several rituals and traditions have been followed by the temple committee. The event will be a star-studded one as several popular names from the film industry, sports fraternity, industrialists and politicians will be present at the ceremony as special guests. Special arrangements have been made for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for over 1,000 guests, out of which 506 guests are state-declared guests. We have listed down the complete list of film celebrities, who are invited for the iconic consecration ceremony.
Full list of celebrities invited for inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22:
Anupam Kher
Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor
Randeep Hooda
Vindu Dara Singh
Anushka Sharma
Tiger Shroff
Jackie Shroff
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yash
Madhur Bhandarkar
Dhanush
Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Director)
Chiranjeevi
Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene
Malini Awasthi (Singer)
Prabhas
Ajay Devgn
Akshay Kumar
Allu Arjun
Amjad Ali Khan (Sitar player)
Anup Jalota
Anuradha Paudwal
Arun Govil
Dipika Chikhlia
Gurdas Maan
Hema Malini
Ilaiyaraaja (Musician)
Jahnu Barua (Director)
Jr NTR
Kailash Kher
Kangana Ranaut
Kaushiki Chakraborty (musician)
Kumar Vishwas
Manju Borah (Director)
Manoj Muntashir
Mohanlal
Prasoon Joshi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Rajinikanth
SS Rajamouli
Shreya Ghoshal
Sunny Deol
Shankar Mahadevan
Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is set to lead the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. However, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla began nearly a week before the main ceremony. The Ram Mandir will be open for general public from January 23.