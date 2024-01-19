Ayodhya: From Akshay Kumar to Jr NTR, celebrities invited for Ram Mandir ceremony | Full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM List of film celebrities invited for Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

Lord Ram's much-awaited grand temple, popularly known as Ram Mandir, is all set to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024, with a consecration ceremony. Lord Ram's idol will be installed at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir after several rituals and traditions have been followed by the temple committee. The event will be a star-studded one as several popular names from the film industry, sports fraternity, industrialists and politicians will be present at the ceremony as special guests. Special arrangements have been made for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for over 1,000 guests, out of which 506 guests are state-declared guests. We have listed down the complete list of film celebrities, who are invited for the iconic consecration ceremony.

Full list of celebrities invited for inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22:

Amitabh Bachchan

Anupam Kher

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor

Randeep Hooda

Vindu Dara Singh

Anushka Sharma

Tiger Shroff

Jackie Shroff

Ayushmann Khurrana

Yash

Madhur Bhandarkar

Dhanush

Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Director)

Chiranjeevi

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene

Malini Awasthi (Singer)

Prabhas

Ajay Devgn

Akshay Kumar

Allu Arjun

Amjad Ali Khan (Sitar player)

Anup Jalota

Anuradha Paudwal

Arun Govil

Dipika Chikhlia

Gurdas Maan

Hema Malini

Ilaiyaraaja (Musician)

Jahnu Barua (Director)

Jr NTR

Kailash Kher

Kangana Ranaut

Kaushiki Chakraborty (musician)

Kumar Vishwas

Manju Borah (Director)

Manoj Muntashir

Mohanlal

Prasoon Joshi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Rajinikanth

SS Rajamouli

Shreya Ghoshal

Sunny Deol

Shankar Mahadevan

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi is set to lead the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir on January 22. However, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla began nearly a week before the main ceremony. The Ram Mandir will be open for general public from January 23.