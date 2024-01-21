Stree 2 update: Pankaj Tripathi teases fans with a hilarious comment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the versatile and talented actors in the industry. Be it Mirzapur, Fukrey or Stree, Pankaj Tripathi has always amazed the netizens with his performances in different genres. In a recent AMA session in Reddit, Pankaj Tripathi made a hilarious comment after dropping a hint about the sequel of Stree.

The comment is now making rounds on the internet. During the session, a fan asked, "Any updates for Stree 2". To this, he wrote, "Balak kyun darna chahtey ho?". The response was followed by gif saying Risk hai. Stree is the popular horror-comedy film which features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

Image Source : TWITTERPankaj Tripathi's reaction

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi was seen in recently released Mein Atal Hoon , in which he played the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film is directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhava and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. Mein Atal Hoon is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali. The film was released on January 19, 2024.

