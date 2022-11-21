Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship fake? Contestants say 'it's for content'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TEJRAN_VIBESSS Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's pictures inside Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss house has always been the cupid for many contestants throughout all the seasons and this season, it's Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot. Both Tina and Shalin have been the new eye candy of the house because of their blooming love story inside the house. While their fans are enjoying the new love birds, contestants are finding their relationship fake. In a recent promo shared by the official page of Colors TV shows some serious discussions among the contestants.

The promo shows, Shiv Thakare telling Nimrit Ahluwalia that Shalin takes care of Tina but he doesn't accept his love for her. Archana Gautam also bets with Soundarya Sharma that Tina and Shalin won't be a couple outside the house. Soundarya agrees and says that Tina is manipulating Shalin for content. Focus shifts back to Shiv who further tells Nimrit that both of them know that they can lose the game if they don't play around with their love angle.

Watch the promo here:

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina suffered a leg injury which led fight between Sahlin and MC Stan. Both the contestants got involved in an ugly fight which also went physical and abusive. Sumbul intervenes in the fight and pulls Shalin away before Tina could enter into the matter. There are already talks of Sumbul being in love with Shalin and Tina seemed really possessive about it. Later also when Tina tried to talk to Shalin, Sumbul didn't let her talk to him. Even the host of the show Salman Khan also slammed Sumbul for the same and called her 'obsessed with Shalin'.

Sumbul's father has also reacted to the incident and said that Sumbul Shalin is like a father figure. "She isn’t obsessed with Shalin but is caring towards him. During the fight, even Soundarya was holding Stan back. No one noticed it, but Sumbul came into the limelight. Sab ek doosre ko kiss kar rahe hain, hug kar rahe hain, sab friends hain par agar Sumbul kare toh usko bola jaata hai", Sumbul's father said. The care and attachment of Sumbul for Shalin is very much evident but still, she defended herself and said that its friendship.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Nov 20 Highlights: Gautam evicted from show, Sumbul confesses 'falling' for Shalin

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan exposes Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur's game; calls them out on Weekend Ka Vaar

Latest Entertainment News