Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta calls Shalin Bhanot 'manipulative & aggressive'; warns of trauma inside the house

Bigg Boss 16: After Tina Datta's eviction, the actress has spilled the beans on the insights of the Bigg Boss house. Tina received the least number of votes from the audience and was therefore asked to leave the house. Apart from Tina, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were also nominated for eviction this week. Tina and Shalin have always grabbed the limelight, be it their fake relationship or the endless fights.

Talking about her relationship with Shalin, Tina told IndiaToday.in, "See, it was complicated. It was complicated to give justifications to everyone. But my people and my fans, who know me, know the real Tina. They understood me. They knew the story's real side and understood what I was going through." She further added, "You don't get to know a person in a period of a week or 10 days. Aap kisi ko behtar tareeke se nahi jaan paate ho (You don't get to know the person well). When you spend time with that person, you get to know how that person really is — how manipulative and aggressive he is and how he would contradict his own statements".

"The Shalin Bhanot topic really took a toll on me and I was like can I please play my own game? When I became friends with Priyanka recently, I was told by Farah Khan ma'am that we both are the really mean and most hated girls on the show by the viewers. I was in a state of trauma inside the Bigg Boss house," she added. In recent episodes, Tina and Priyanka were seen bonding with each other and were even schooled by Salman Khan. Tina even broke down when Salman accused her of befriending Priyanka just for the game.

For the unversed, Tina gained fame after starring as Ichcha Bundela in the popular television show 'Uttaran' from 2009 to 2015 on Colors TV. She was also seen in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 in 2016 in which she finished in the 12th position.

