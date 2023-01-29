Video of Rakhi Sawant crying inconsolably after mother's death surfaces; netizens say 'it's heartbreaking'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakhi Sawant can't stop crying after her mother's demise

Viral Video: Rakhi Sawant lost her mother late on Saturday night. Actress’ mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital in Mumbai due to endometrial cancer. Rakhi shared the news with a heartbreaking video from the hospital. In the clip, Rakhi can be seen sitting on the floor offering prayers while her mother rests on the bed. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, the actress informed about the demise.

"Aaj meri maa ka haat sar se uth gaya.. Or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nhi bacha.. I love you MAA.. Aap ke bina kuch nhi raha,ab koun meri pukar sunega or koun mujhe gale lagayega maa.. Ab Mai kya karu…kaha jauuuu.. I miss you Aai," she wrote. Netizens and celebrities alike came forward to extend support to Rakhi. Rahul Vaidya, Jasleen Matharu, Pavitra Punia and Jackkie Shroff among others condoled the demise.

Related | Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant dies after extensive treatment for brain tumour

Videos of Rakhi taking her mother's mortal remains to their house have also surfaced on the Internet. Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably, mourning the loss of her beloved mother. When the paparazzi surrounded her, she informed the about her mother's passing and even expressed that her mother was in a lot of pain the day before. She was heard saying, "Maa ab nahi rahi..." as her friends consoled her and gave her much-needed emotional support. Later, Rakhi was also heard looking for her husband Adil Durrani. She even asked her friend, "Adil kahaan hai? Adil ko phone karo." She further revealed that the last rites would be performed on Sunday.

Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda was diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. And she was hospitalised in a Criticare Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu.

Bheda, 73, passed away around 9 pm, said Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital & Research Center, Juhu. “Sawant's mother had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here," he told PTI.

Rakhi, who is best known for her appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s “Main Hoon Na” and Salman Khan-hosted reality show “Bigg Boss”, often visited her mother at the hospital.

Latest Entertainment News