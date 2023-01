Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan enters the house for the promotions of his film. He has a special moment with Archana Gautam. Later, Farah Khan slams Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary for their behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot throughout the week gone by. Follow minute-by-minute updates of the reality show here.

Latest Entertainment News