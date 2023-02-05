Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot: 'I was lost'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMBULTOUQEER, SHALINBHANOT Sumbul Touqeer opens up on her bond with Shalin

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan was ousted from the reality show on Sunday, a week before the finale. The actress stayed in the game for nearly 120 days and gave the contenders a run for their money. Her journey has been a rollercoaster ride. She emerged as one of the strongest competitors of the season despite being the youngest in the house. The ups and downs didn't stop her from being headstrong in the race. Following her eviction, Sumbul spoke out against the allegation that she was obsessed with her co-contestant Shalin Bhanot, which was made against her inside the house on Weekend Ka Vaar. For the uninitiated, Sumbul and Shalin got along well in the early days of the show.

During an interview with India Today, Sumbul said, "I was very hurt because I never expected that. I've always given 1000 per cent to every friendship and woh main kabhi Isliye nahi karti ki mujhe badle mein kuch milega. Meri dosti mere nazron mein bahot selfless hoti hai. I love doing that. Even if I cook food for them or hang their clothes or anything else, usse mujhe khushi milti hai. So woh ek dosti ko itna galat naam mila. I was very hurt and, simultaneously, I was thinking about my father - how he must be feeling jab yeh dekhenge. Aur unki kya haalat hogi. I was more scared of him. I was lost. I don't even remember ki mujhe kya feel ho raha tha."

Meanwhile, speaking about her career timeline, Sumbul is best known for her role as Imlie Chaturvedi Rathore in Imlie. She began acting in television roles as a young artist. In 2015, the actor took part in the dance reality series DID Lil' Masters. She trained as an actor at the Sehejmoodra Acting Academy and then made her television debut as Subhadra in 2009's Chandragupta Maurya, which aired on Sony TV. She worked as a child artist on several well-known daily soap operas that aired on various channels, including Jodha Akbar (2013), Waaris (2016), and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein (2019).

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 season finale is scheduled for February 12. The reality show airs on Colors TV.

