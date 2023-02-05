Pathaan Box Office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action film to cross Rs 400 crore mark in India today

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film Pathaan has broken all box office records for a Hindi original film. It surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in just 11 days since its release. On Saturday, the film's business saw a jump due to the weekend. Till now, Pathaan has raised a little over Rs 382 crore for the Hindi version in India. Not just in the domestic market, the film is collecting good money overseas as well and only time will tell how much of a box office haul Pathaan will create during its theatrical run.

Pathaan's business sees a good jump

While the collections of Pathaan dipped over the weekdays, the movie's second-weekend business saw a jump of around 6 percent, as per Box Office India. On Saturday, it collected Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22 crore taking its total collections for the Hindi version in India to Rs 382 crore. After it crossed the lifetime business of Hindi film Dangal (2016), the only two feature films it is trailing behind are Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2, which are perched at number 2 and 1 spots respectively.

Read: Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha look stylish at Varun Sharma's birthday bash

Pathaan's overseas business

Meanwhile, Pathaan has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in ten days. On the 11th day the business saw a further boost. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the overseas territories, the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore. "Pathaan becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!" the studio said in a press note.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big-screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan. Salman also made a special appearance as Tiger in Pathaan.

Read: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar shake a leg on 'Main Khiladi' song from Selfiee | WATCH

Latest Bollywood News