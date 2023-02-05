Sunday, February 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Pathaan Box Office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action film to cross Rs 400 crore mark in India today

Pathaan Box Office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action film to cross Rs 400 crore mark in India today

Pathaan Box Office Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's actioner has become the highest-grossing Hindi film after it surpassed the collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: February 05, 2023 8:31 IST
Pathaan movie
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer action film Pathaan has broken all box office records for a Hindi original film. It surpassed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan's Dangal in just 11 days since its release. On Saturday, the film's business saw a jump due to the weekend. Till now, Pathaan has raised a little over Rs 382 crore for the Hindi version in India. Not just in the domestic market, the film is collecting good money overseas as well and only time will tell how much of a box office haul Pathaan will create during its theatrical run.

Pathaan's business sees a good jump 

While the collections of Pathaan dipped over the weekdays, the movie's second-weekend business saw a jump of around 6 percent, as per Box Office India. On Saturday, it collected Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22 crore taking its total collections for the Hindi version in India to Rs 382 crore. After it crossed the lifetime business of Hindi film Dangal (2016), the only two feature films it is trailing behind are Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2, which are perched at number 2 and 1 spots respectively. 

Read: Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill, Sonakshi Sinha look stylish at Varun Sharma's birthday bash

Pathaan's overseas business 

Meanwhile, Pathaan has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in ten days. On the 11th day the business saw a further boost. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), in the overseas territories, the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore. "Pathaan becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!" the studio said in a press note. 

 

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big-screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan. Salman also made a special appearance as Tiger in Pathaan. 

Related Stories
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ticket rates reduced by 25 percent after massive hit | Check prices

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ticket rates reduced by 25 percent after massive hit | Check prices

Pathaan: Sanjay Dutt praises Shah Rukh Khan's massive success, says 'it is a reason to celebrate'

Pathaan: Sanjay Dutt praises Shah Rukh Khan's massive success, says 'it is a reason to celebrate'

Shah Rukh Khan answers the million dollar question in Pathaan ending. Is Jim alive?

Shah Rukh Khan answers the million dollar question in Pathaan ending. Is Jim alive?

Read: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar shake a leg on 'Main Khiladi' song from Selfiee | WATCH 

 

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Top News

Related Bollywood News

Latest News