Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar shake a leg on 'Main Khiladi' song from Selfiee | WATCH

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Selfiee’. The makers of the film recently released the song 'Main Khiladi'. The song is a remake of the iconic title track from the action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari, which released in 1994. Recently, the 'Khiladi' was seen grooving to this song with Tiger Shroff and now he has reunited with his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-star, Salman Khan, to shake a leg on this song. The video is making waves on the internet.

Salman and Akshay began the video by seeing the dance reel that had been previously done with Tiger Shroff. The stars were then seen doing the hook step of Main Khiladi.

Akshay Kumar shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote, "And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai."

Check out the clip:

Fans were charmed seeing Salman and Akshay together and couldn't get enough of them. Many people referred to them as the best superstar pairing and remarked that their chemistry has held up since Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

Speaking of Selfiee, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are all set to win hearts with the Raj Mehta directorial. This year’s biggest action-drama releases in theatres on 24th Feb, 2023.

Selfiee is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama Driving Licence. The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It focussed on a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his license. However, the issue spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

