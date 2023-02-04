Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Chitrashi Rawat gets married to Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SEEMA_AZMI, VIRALBHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star hitched

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chak De India' co-star Chitrashi Rawat, who starred as hockey player Komal, got married to her longtime boyfriend Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani on Saturday. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their friends and family in Bilaspur. Her Chak De India co-stars Shilpa, Vidya and Tanya also joined the actress on her big day. Television celebrities such as Delnaaz Irani, Moonmoon Banerjee, Sayantani Ghosh also graced the celebrations.

For the unversed, they met while shooting Prem Mayee and had an immediate connection, which later turned into love. Finally, after more than a decade of relationship, they exchanged wedding vows on February 4, 2023.

On Friday, pictures from their wedding celebrations surfaced online. The photographs showed the couple having a wonderful time. The bride and groom both wore white for the haldi ceremony, and Chitrashi complemented her look with an orange dupatta. The ceremonies' pictures and videos were shared by friends and relatives.

Earlier, during an interview with the Bombay Times, Chirashi opened up about her marriage. She said, "We had originally wanted to do a court marriage in Dehradun. We had thought ki simple shaadi karenge, paise bachaayenge aur travel karenge (We had thought to do a simple wedding, save money and travel). However, our families got involved, and it was all about yeh sab ek hi baar hoti hai (it only happens once). So, here we are now! Dhruv and I are not looking at it as a wedding affair, but a celebration of our relationship with our families and closest friends."

Chitrashi Rawat made her Bollywood debut with Chak De India and rose to prominence. After that, she went on to appear in films such as Fashion, Luck, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, and others. She was last seen in Tisca Chopra's Rubaru in 2020.

