Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's fans trend 'Shame on Farah Khan' as host calls her 'vamp'

Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan has taken over the hosting duties from Salman Khan. However, fans of Bigg Boss have alleged that she is biased towards the 'mandli' as her brother Sajid Khan was the leader of the group.

Published on: January 28, 2023 15:57 IST
Farah Khan
Image Source : TWITTER/MANSICH10600737 Farah Khan has replaced Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host

Bigg Boss 16: Farah khan replaced Salman Khan as the host of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Farah is not new to the Bigg Boss format and knows how to handle contestants. In the latest season, she grilled the housemates over their behaviour in the past week. She took the case of Tina Datta and Priyanka Choudhary over their behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot. However, her comments on Priyanka have not sat well with the latter's fans, who trended the hashtag 'Shame on Farah Khan' on Twitter.

Farah Khan slams Tina and Priyanka 

Farah Khan slammed Tina for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was making fun of Shalin for his mental health problems. A promo shared by the channel Colors showed Farah reprimanding Tina. Farah said, "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye. Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting." Fans have alleged that during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah told Priyanka that when she came she was a 'heroine' but now she is a 'vamp'.

This has upset Priyanka's fans. 

Priyanka's fans support her as Farah Khan calls her 'vamp' 

Farah Khan comments on Priyanka did not sit well with her fans who trended the hashtag 'Shame on Farah Khan' on social media. Fans of the show have alleged that Farah is 'biased' towards the 'mandli' as her brother, Sajid Khan, who has now left Bigg Boss 16, was part of the group. Nagry fans of Priyanka have been slamming Farah Khan on Twitter. "#SHAMEONFARAHKHAN for ignoring mandali’s disgusting remarks on #PriyankaChaharChoudhary (sic)." Another one said, " wishhh kbhi in remarks pr v discussion hota but jb bb khud mandali ka member h we can’t expect anything ..sad but truth (sic)."

