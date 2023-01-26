VIRAL: Shalin Bhanot's old Roadies audition clip shows him 'acting', even Raghu Ram was impressed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALINBHANOT Shalin Bhanot is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 16

Popular MTV show Roadies has launched the career of many actors. An old audition clip of Shalin Bhanot from the second season of Roadies has been going viral on social media. Shalin is currently winning hearts for his stint in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 16 but he showed his inclination for acting and entertainment years ago when he auditioned for Roadies. One of the judges on the panel at the time was Raghu Ram, who was popular for grilling those who appeared on his show. But Shalin managed to impress everyone on the judging panel with his acting.

Shalin Bhanot's Roadies audition video goes viral

A fan club recently shared the old audition clip of Shalin Bhanot from the travel-adventure reality show Roadies Returns, which was its second season. In the clip, Shalin said that he was a 'trained actor'. When asked to act in front of the judges, Shalin did so and impressed Raghu Ram, who said, "I can say that you are a good actor." In the task during the audition round, Shalin was asked to change his expressions as per the judges' instructions and he did it without missing a beat.

Read: DYK Shark Tank India 2 judges' businesses are running in huge losses? Harsh Goenka mocks them

Fans react to Shalin Bhanot's Roadies audition clip

Shalin Bhanot has been targeted for 'acting' in the reality show Bigg Boss 16 instead of showing his true personality. Even Salman Khan has pulled him up time and again for not showing his 'real' side to the audience and the housemates. Amid these claims, Shalin's 'acting' video from the Roadies audition round has gone viral and fans are reacting to it. "Ye banda roadies ke audition me bhi acting karke aaya hai (sic)," wrote one Instagram user. Another one said, "Bahut hi Achcha actor hai aap tak apna real face hi nahin dikhaya hai Big Boss per Janata ko pata hai iska real face fek hai (sic)."

Shalin and Uttaran fame Tina Datta's relationship has been the topic of discussion throughout this season of Bigg Boss.

Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare slams Tina Datta for being inhuman towards Shalin Bhanot; nominates her

Latest Entertainment News