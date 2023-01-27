Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta gets evicted from Salman Khan's show days before the grand finale?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GILLSIMRATH Tina Datta evicted

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta is the latest contestant to have been evicted from Salman Khan's controversial reality show. With the grand night just weeks away, fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite contestant to lift the trophy. However, according to social media reports, Tina who rose to fame for her role as 'Ichcha', was evicted from the show as she received the lowest votes. She, along with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare were nominated this week.

“Exclusive and Confirmed Yes #TinaDatta Is eliminated from the house. Elimination Took place few minutes back,” read the tweet by the Khabri. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. Soon after this post, several social media users took to the comments section and expressed happiness. A user wrote, “One of the worst contestants ever...glad she's eliminated, Next in line is Priyanka.” Another comment read, “Lo.... Abb isko b le dubi priyanka. Abb nxt archna ko pkdegi.... Mtlb next saturday archna out h. (Agr usko pkda toh).” A third comment read, "Acha hua itni zeher lagti thi yeh mujhe."

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Farah Khan, who is stepping into actor-host Salman Khan's shoes slams Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their insensitive behavior towards Shalin Bhanot. She schools Tins for making her dental issue so serious that she was willing to leave Bigg Boss 16 on its account, but was mocking Shalin for his mental health.

The filmmaker questions Tina and Priyanka's behaviour, calling it 'disgusting'. She says, "Uska daant tootna itna serious hai ki ghar se bahar nikal jaye... Shalin nightmare se guzar raha tha uska mazak udaya gaya hai. Tina aur Priyanka ka behaviour is disgusting (Tina's broken tooth was so serious that she was thinking of leaving the show, but at the same time she was making fun of Shalin, when he was going through a nightmare. Tina and Priyanka's behaviour is disgusting)."

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Mika Singh will be making an appearance on the Bigg Boss 16 this week as special guests.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan walks out after Priyanka Choudhary-Tina Datta argue over bullying Shalin Bhanot

Latest Entertainment News