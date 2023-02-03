Friday, February 03, 2023
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Feb 3 LIVE: Karan Johar takes over as host; Shiv Thakare is shown exit doors
India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2023 22:10 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Feb 3 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Feb 3 LIVE: In today's episode, filmmaker Karan Johar takes over as host and gives contestants a piece of his mind. The host reprimands Archana for going too far during the task by hurling detergent and turmeric powder at Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and MC Stan. Karan also includes a fun activity where he asks the contestants to imagine that Bigg Boss 16 was still going strong after 40 years and how they would handle their infamous issues then. Keep an eye on this space for real-time updates.

 

 

 

  • Feb 03, 2023 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana apologises to Shiv

    Archana apologises to Shiv for being harsh during the prize money task.

  • Feb 03, 2023 10:05 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv is unable to open eyes

    Shiv is unable to open his eyes after Archana threw detergent and turmeric powder at him during the prize money task.

  • Feb 03, 2023 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Karan Johar opens Shukravaar Ka Vaar

    Filmmaker Karan Johar enters the show and makes fun of the fact that the hosts are rotating between Salman Khan, Farah Khan and now Kjo.

