Bigg Boss 16: Did Tina Datta almost slap Shalin Bhanot? Find out how netizens are reacting

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@REALKHABRINEWS Tina Datta almost slaps Shalin Bhanot in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 has completed more than 100 years and the show has kept its audience glued to the TV screens. From the friendship goals of Sajid Khan and Mandli to Tina-Shalin's fake relationship, the show is continuously garnering love from its fans. The much-talked couple Tina and Shalin are again making headlines for locking horns. In a recent promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot can be seen having an ugly fight where Shalin accused Tina of ‘craving for men’s attention’.

Watch the promo here:

This fumes Tina and she lost her cool and said that she will slap Shalin Bhanot. Later, out of anger, she said, “Khudh ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakhta... ghatiya aadmi (You couldn't even safeguard your wife's dignity, filthy person).” In the promo, Tina was also seen provoked and coming towards Shalin to slap him.

After the promo was released, netizens have flooded the comments section calling Tina fake and drama queen. One of the users wrote, "Tina is Totally Fake Throw Her Out Of The House and Priyanka Ka mudda nhi h Dusro ko gyan deti khud irritated krti h fake person # Priyanka will never ever win this show." Another commented, "Priyanka Tina ki secretary" that was so sunny by Shalin ... Priyanka kyu inki love gurur ban rhi h koi mudda bacha nhi kya." "Yaar Saari planning Tina ne ki thi or naam shalin ka laga diya or Priyanka bich mein aag laga di", wrote another user. Soem also felt that Shalin is the drama king of the house and wrote, "Shalin in confession room 'mai thoda sa dra hua hu ki meri wajah se ek female ki disrespect na ho....unka character or image pe na aaye' on next day 'Aapke pass me ek ladka khatam hota hai aap dusre ladke ke saath 'CHIPAKNE'lag jaate ho".

Both Shalin and Tina's mothers entered the show during the family week and both mothers warned them to stay away from each other. While Tina's mother told her that there is nothing called love from Shalin's end, Shalin's mother asked him to stay away from Tina. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Ekta Kapoor to announce collaboration with Dibakar Banerjee for LSD 2 on the show? Deets inside

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan to take voluntary exit? Here's what her father has to say

Latest Entertainment News