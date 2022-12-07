Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 December 7 LIVE Updates: Shiv Thakare opens up on falling in love in Bigg Boss Marathi
Bigg Boss 16 December 7 LIVE Updates: Shiv Thakare opens up on falling in love in Bigg Boss Marathi

Bigg Boss 16 December 7 LIVE Updates: A new task is announced by Bigg Boss and this will put Ankit Gupta's reign as 'raja' at stake. Will he continue to rule the house?

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 22:30 IST
Bigg Boss 16
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 December 7 LIVE Updates

Bigg Boss 16 December 7 LIVE Updates: In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Ankit Gupta's reign as liking of the house will be at stake. Bigg Boss house witnesses a 'satta badal' task where the new raja Ankit will have to defend his title with other housemates battling for the same status. In this task, the garden area is turned into a 'BB jail'. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will also see the entry of some wildcard contestants who will look to add some spice to the show. Follow minute-by-minute updates of what is going down in the Bigg Boss house here. 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 December 7

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Ankit sticks by his decision

    Ankit sticks by his decision and disqualifies the qaidis of the house in the new task. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Soundarya plays the new game

    Soundarya is given an opportunity to become the new captain of the house. Soundarya is the dressed as a jailer and will have to prevent the housemates from breaking out of the Bigg Boss jail.   

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Ankit says Abdu is influenced easily

    In the task, Ankit disqualified Abdu from becoming the new king of the house saying he is influenced easily by other housemates. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu dresses up as qaidi

    In the new task given by Bigg Boss, Abdu dresses up as a 'qaidi'. He looks cute in his attire.  

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:09 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss divides house in new task

    In the new task given by Bigg Boss, the house has been divided into two teams- 'King' Ankit's favourites and non-favourites. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Ankit picks his favourites to become the new captain

    Ankit named Priyanka, Shalin, Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya as the contestants who could be elected as the new 'raja' of the house. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Bigg Boss trolls Ankit

    Bigg Boss calls Ankit the creative director of the show and trolls him for his comments on the editing process. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 10:00 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shiv opens up on falling in love in Bigg Boss

    Shiv opened up on falling in love during Bigg Boss Marathi. He showed his tattoo which he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend he met on the reality show.  

  • Dec 07, 2022 9:58 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Tina and Shiv sort their issues

    Tina and Shiv sort out their issues after the latter called him 'dear' despite being asked not to. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 9:55 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Abdu shows his stash of chocolate

    After Shiv denies chocolates to Abdu, he goes on to show his stash of chocolates which he hid inside his suitcase.  

  • Dec 07, 2022 9:52 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Nimrit clarifies things with Sajid

    Nimrit says that she is not a weak contestant and pulls up Sajid for not standing by her side. 

  • Dec 07, 2022 9:49 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shalin acts in a weird manner with Tina

    Shalin Bhanot has distanced himself from Tina Datta. They did not even sleep in the same room. Later, when Tina came to check up on him, Shalin behaved in a weird manner.  

