Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur to wed again in March, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHALINBHANOT Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur is going to get married again

Dalljiet Kaur, ex-wife of Shalin Bhanot, recently got engaged to UK-born Nikhil Patel, who is employed in a finance company. The pair exchanged rings in Nepal and are set to take the wedding vows this March. After her wedding with Nikhil, Dalljiet will move to London with her son Jaydon. Initially, Dalljiet will move with her kid to Kenya as Nikhil is placed there for work, but after a few years, the couple will move to London.

Dalljiet Kaur's love story

Kulvaddhu actress Dalljiet Kaur also revealed how she and Nikhil Patel met in Dubai at a common friend's party and connected with each other due to their love for children. The actress also revealed that she noticed blue nail paint on Nikhil's toes. When she asked him about it, he replied with an earnest: "I am a proud dad of two girls." Dalljiet said, quoted as saying, "Romance wasn't in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time. It was our love for our children that connected us." She revealed that while Nikhil's younger daughter Anika lives with her mother in the US, the elder daughter Aariyana will live with the couple.

Read: Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary finally reveal their second daughter Divisha's face; see pic

Shalin Bhanot on Bigg Boss 16

The news of Dalljiet Kaur's second wedding comes at a time when Shalin Bhanot is inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. The reality show started last and has completed 120 days till now. The finale of Bigg boss 16 will happen on February 12 and Shalin is one of the contestants who are in the top running to clinch the title of the winner. On the reality show, Shalin's closeness with Uttaran actress Tina Datta was much discussed throughout the length of the show. However, Tina was evicted a couple of weeks before the finale week. Those still in the game are Priyanka Chahar, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam.

Read: Sidharth Sagar breaks silence on reports of him quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

(With IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News