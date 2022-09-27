Bigg Boss 16 CONFIRMED contestants list: Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer to participate; check out FIRST LOOK

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Bigg Boss 16 will premiere on Oct 1

Bigg Boss 16 CONFIRMED contestants list: Television's most popular reality show Bigg Boss is all set to premiere on October 1, 2022. On Tuesday, host Salman Khan interacted with the media persons and shared what fans can expect from the upcoming season. Like every year, speculations around some popular names in the entertainment industry are high. Salman Khan announced that Abdu Rozik, who will be part of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is the first confirmed contestant on the show. The world's smallest singer also gave a performance during the event.

Apart from Abdu, television stars including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqueer, actress Soundarya Sharma, Haryanvi dancer Gori Nagori, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Chandni Sharma, Gautam Vig and Shalin Bhanot will also be part of the show.

While Chandni Sharma shot to fame for her appearance in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, actress Sumbul Touqeer was seen in the daily soap Imlie. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, on the other hand, features in the show Choti Sardarni. Watch the promos of the confirmed contestants below:

During the event, Salman Khan shared that this season will be difficult, fast and unpredictable. Addressing his Rs 1000 crore fee rumour, he said, "Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karo. I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. Because of these rumours, income tax people notice and come to me." On rumours of him not doing Bigg Boss 16, Salman said, "I also get irritated sometimes and tell this people that I don’t want to do the show. But these people are majboor to take me. If not me, who then. However, if it was on them, they wouldn’t come to me. Main khud apne paas na jaun. But inke paas option nahi hai."

Check out the glimpses of the Bigg Boss 16 Press Conference below:

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 16 will air on October 1 and 2, where Salman Khan will introduce the contestants before they are locked inside the house for 105 days. The show will then air Monday-Friday at 10 pm. Salman Khan will be seen grilling the contestants on Friday and Saturday in Weekend Ka Vaar.

