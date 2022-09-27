Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan teaches dance steps to Saif Ali Khan on song Alcoholiya; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Vikram Vedha will hit the theatres on September 30, 2022

Vikram Vedha is one of the most awaited films of the year. The action thriller stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Both the actors arrived in Delhi on Tuesday to kickstart the promotions of the film. A video of the duo from the airport is going viral on social media platforms in which Hrithik can be seen teaching Saif Ali Khan the hook steps of their song Alcoholiya. In the video, Hrithik asks Saif to join him as he was practising the song. Watch the video:

Last week, the makers unveiled the first song of the film Alcoholia. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "#VedhaKaRuab hua rangeela .. #Alcoholia Song out now."

About the song Alcoholiya

In the music video, the Krrish actor could be seen dancing with his gang at a local bar in a rustic look. Alcoholia is sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik, and Ananya Chakraborty. The music is given by the hit duo Vishal-Shekhar while the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir. The song gives a glimpse of Vedha's Mad dance, as he is seen letting loose and dancing to the song that has a desi vibe.

About Vikram Vedha

Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film also stars Radhika Apte and is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities.

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming films

Meanwhile, apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be also seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.

