Deepika Padukone admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, actress felt 'uneasy': Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone complained of uneasiness

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last night as per the latest reports. The actress reportedly had to undergo numerous tests in the hospital as she complained of uneasiness and is now doing well now. Meanwhile, an official confirmation from Deepika's team is still awaited. The paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to Instagram and shred the update. The caption read, "According to multiple news reports #DeepikaPadukone was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last night. She had to undergo multiple tests and as per some media houses she is feeling alright. Awaiting an official statement to know the actual truth. We pray for a speedy recovery. Avoid stress."

Fans reactions

The news about Deepika's ill health has left her fans worried. They took to the comments section and dropped comments praying for her speedy recovery. One of them wrote, "pray for her health." Another said, "Get well soon." A fan also said, "God bless her."

For the unversed, a few months ago, Deepika was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after feeling uneasy on the sets of her film Project K. Following which, the actor asked the makers to postpone the shoot. Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the Piku actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness.

Deepika Padukone's upcoming films

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika will be seen in action-packed avatars in the films Pathaan and Fighter. In Pathaan, she will share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, while in Fighter, she will showcase her acting skills alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has The Intern remake with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Also read: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush teaser to launch on 2nd October in Ayodhya; details inside

She will also be seen in Project K opposite Prabhas. Project K marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles and is directed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling the movie, which is billed to be heavy on VFX. The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer. It is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Surbhi Jyoti participating in Salman Khan's show? Actress reveals TRUTH

Latest Entertainment News