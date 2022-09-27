Bigg Boss 16: Surbhi Jyoti participating in Salman Khan's show? Actress reveals TRUTH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SURBHI JYOTI Bigg Boss 16 will begin from October 1

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to premiere from October 1 (Saturday). Just like every year, Salman Khan's show is expected to host popular celebrities. While no names have been confirmed so far, many names from the industry entertainment are doing the rounds. As per the latest speculations, television actress Surbhi Jyoti was also expected to be a part of the show. However, the actress on Tuesday put an end to all such rumours and shared details about her participation in the reality show. Taking to Twitter, Surbhi clarified that she will not be a part of the controversial show. She wrote, "Let me tell you something. I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS."

Netizens reactions

Surbhi's tweet has left her fans disheartened who were eagerly waiting to see the actress inside the Bigg Boss house. A fan wrote, "Abeyy krlooo plzz mere liye atleast fc banna hai." Another said, "70 hzaar official fc bn gye unka kya hoga ab."

Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi was also rumoured to be a part of the show. The actress broke her silence and shared on Twitter, "Hi! Since all my admirers and viewers are very eager to know, I am compelled to tweet that - I am not a part of Big Boss. Whatever you are hearing and reading in this regard is false news. Thanks for overwhelming love always!"

Divya Agarwal also confirmed that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 16. She tweeted, "I'm not participating in any upcoming reality show as of now … janta calm down."

Actresses Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Chandini Sharma are the latest names that are expected to join Salman Khan's show. Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start from October 1 at 9.30 p.m. on Colors.

Also read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt with husband Ranbir Kapoor visits construction site of their new home; see pics, videos

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush teaser to launch on 2nd October in Ayodhya; details inside

Latest Entertainment News